Overview

Dr. Ferdinand Plavidal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.



Dr. Plavidal works at Serene ObGyn in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.