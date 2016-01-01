Dr. Ferdinand Manlio, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manlio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ferdinand Manlio, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ferdinand Manlio, DO is a dermatologist in Orlando, FL. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Manlio is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic10437 Moss Park Rd Ste B, Orlando, FL 32832 Directions (407) 910-4710
-
2
Manlio Dermatology903 N CENTRAL AVE, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 910-4710
-
3
Womens Health Specialists of Central Florida Pl.3131 Innovation Dr, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 910-4710
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Ferdinand Manlio, DO
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- Male
- 1669444113
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Med
- University of Florida
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manlio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manlio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manlio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manlio has seen patients for Dry Skin, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manlio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Manlio speaks Russian and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Manlio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manlio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manlio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manlio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.