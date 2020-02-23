Dr. Ferdinand Leya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ferdinand Leya, MD
Overview
Dr. Ferdinand Leya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and Macneal Hospital.
Locations
Loyola Center Heart Vascular1030 Higgins Rd, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (888) 584-7888
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Macneal Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leya was absolutely terrific. I had a mitral valve repair in 1992, which was before he became my cardiologist. That repair lasted 20 years. Dr. Leya became my cardiologist in 2010. In 2012 I had a second repair guided by Dr. Leya. My second mitral vave surgery was done successfully by a surgeon at Loyola highly recommended by Dr. Leya, Dr. Mahmoud Bakhos, with a similar, successful outcome. Dr. Leya was encouraging, invested in me as a person and a wonderful healthcare profesdsional who was always accessible to answer my many questions and concerns. He is the best.
About Dr. Ferdinand Leya, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1104984632
Education & Certifications
- Loyola U Med Ctr
- Columbus Hosp
- Columbus Hosp
- ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leya has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Leya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.