Overview

Dr. Ferdinand Leya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and Macneal Hospital.



Dr. Leya works at DENNIS M MOORE, MD in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.