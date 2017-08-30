See All Pediatricians in Gallatin, TN
Dr. Ferdinand Espeleta, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ferdinand Espeleta, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY.

Dr. Espeleta works at St. Martin Medical Center PC in Gallatin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Martin Medical Center PC
    1525 Hunt Club Blvd Ste 600A, Gallatin, TN 37066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 575-1080

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asthma
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asthma

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 30, 2017
    We have been seeing Dr Espeleta for about 4 years now. He has always been so kind and explains everything to me as a parent. He is always cheerful and takes such good care of my babies! We would refer anyone to him and trust him 100%!
    Brenda Soutb in Gallatin Tn — Aug 30, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Ferdinand Espeleta, MD
    About Dr. Ferdinand Espeleta, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366594301
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ferdinand Espeleta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espeleta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Espeleta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Espeleta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Espeleta works at St. Martin Medical Center PC in Gallatin, TN. View the full address on Dr. Espeleta’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Espeleta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espeleta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espeleta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espeleta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

