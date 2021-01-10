See All Psychiatrists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Ferdinand Armas, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ferdinand Armas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Armas works at Armas Clinic in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Armas Clinic
    7425 Ziegler Rd Ste 131, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 499-4422

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    About Dr. Ferdinand Armas, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 50 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689654493
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ferdinand Armas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Armas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Armas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Armas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Armas has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Armas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

