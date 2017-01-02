Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferdausi Hassan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ferdausi Hassan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
- 1 3721 75th St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 779-8963
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent service, Very professional. Doctor and staf all of them are very friendly.
About Dr. Ferdausi Hassan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1083728687
Education & Certifications
- BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Hassan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassan speaks Bengali.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.