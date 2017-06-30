Dr. Feraydoon Kohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Feraydoon Kohan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Feraydoon Kohan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Jersey City Medical Center and University Hospital.
Feraydoon Kohan MD LLC550 Newark Ave Ste 301A, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 222-9900
- Christ Hospital
- Jersey City Medical Center
- University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
I've been a patient of Dr. Kohan's for 10+ years now. I cannot be more satisfied. His office staff is friendly and knowledgeable. The atmosphere is welcoming with a relaxed nature. The Dr himself is friendly and thorough. Having double bypass surgery in '08 the Dr has seen me through the toughest of times and I'm most grateful. Space here is limited so let me say that I absolutely recommend Dr Kohan if one needs to see a cardiologist. He has my utmost confidence.
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1831134311
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Cardiology
