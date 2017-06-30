See All Cardiologists in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Feraydoon Kohan, MD

Cardiology
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Feraydoon Kohan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Jersey City Medical Center and University Hospital.

Dr. Kohan works at Heart center in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Feraydoon Kohan MD LLC
    550 Newark Ave Ste 301A, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 222-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • Jersey City Medical Center
  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Heart Murmur
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPartners
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 30, 2017
    I've been a patient of Dr. Kohan's for 10+ years now. I cannot be more satisfied. His office staff is friendly and knowledgeable. The atmosphere is welcoming with a relaxed nature. The Dr himself is friendly and thorough. Having double bypass surgery in '08 the Dr has seen me through the toughest of times and I'm most grateful. Space here is limited so let me say that I absolutely recommend Dr Kohan if one needs to see a cardiologist. He has my utmost confidence.
    A. Zuppa in Bayonne, NJ — Jun 30, 2017
    About Dr. Feraydoon Kohan, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    • 1831134311
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    • Hackensack University Medical Center
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    • Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Feraydoon Kohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kohan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kohan has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

