Dr. Feras Aldaoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aldaoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Feras Aldaoud, MD
Overview
Dr. Feras Aldaoud, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRVIEW HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Aldaoud works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ctb Az LLC2075 S Cottonwood Dr, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 718-0568
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aldaoud?
I was blown away by how intelligent and comprehensive but humble the doctor was, I would highly recommend him to anybody I know that wants top-notch care.
About Dr. Feras Aldaoud, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1285801019
Education & Certifications
- FAIRVIEW HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aldaoud has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aldaoud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aldaoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aldaoud works at
Dr. Aldaoud speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Aldaoud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aldaoud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aldaoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aldaoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.