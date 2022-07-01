Dr. Feraidoun Khonsari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khonsari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Feraidoun Khonsari, MD
Dr. Feraidoun Khonsari, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Fred Khonsari Medical Corp.1140 W La Veta Ave Ste 605, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 547-7457
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was in tremendous pain and he arranged for an emergency procedure at the hospital. A very nice and super experienced doctor.
About Dr. Feraidoun Khonsari, MD
- Urology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1487612560
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Dr. Khonsari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khonsari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khonsari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khonsari has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khonsari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khonsari speaks Arabic and Persian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khonsari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khonsari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khonsari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khonsari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.