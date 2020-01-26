Overview

Dr. Feoderis Basilio, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University / School of Medicine.



Dr. Basilio works at I.Basilio, M.D., P.C. in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.