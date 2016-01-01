See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Murfreesboro, TN
Dr. Fenton Hardison, DDS Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Fenton Hardison, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Fenton Hardison, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. 

Dr. Hardison works at Middle Tennesee Oral & Implant Surgery in Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Paul Warden, DDS
Dr. Paul Warden, DDS
6 (9)
View Profile
Dr. William May, DDS
Dr. William May, DDS
10 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Morris, DMD
Dr. Daniel Morris, DMD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Middle Tennesee Oral & Implant Surgery
    1725 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 100, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 893-9836

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Apicoectomy
Complex Tooth Extraction
Dental Implant
Apicoectomy
Complex Tooth Extraction
Dental Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Apicoectomy Chevron Icon
Complex Tooth Extraction Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hardison?

    Photo: Dr. Fenton Hardison, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Fenton Hardison, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hardison to family and friends

    Dr. Hardison's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hardison

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Fenton Hardison, DDS.

    About Dr. Fenton Hardison, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891784575
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Tennessee
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fenton Hardison, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hardison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hardison works at Middle Tennesee Oral & Implant Surgery in Murfreesboro, TN. View the full address on Dr. Hardison’s profile.

    Dr. Hardison has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Fenton Hardison, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.