Dr. Fenney Kwan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fenney Kwan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fenney Kwan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kwan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mid-atlantic Womens Care Plc.1181 First Colonial Rd Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 425-1600
-
2
Virginia Beach Obgyn1925 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 425-1600
-
3
Virginia Beach Obstetrics and Gynecology5320 Providence Rd Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 Directions (757) 420-1414
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwan?
Dr. Kwann was amazing! I was referred to her to have a polyp removed from my cervix. She always smiled and made me feel very comfortable. She was very proud of her work afterwards. They called all the time after my procedure until I was in the clear. I asked if I would be able to have children after the surgery she said yes. I am now pregnant! My husband and I couldn't be more excited. I would love to have her deliver our baby. I absolutely think that she is great! Thanks Doc
About Dr. Fenney Kwan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1770656043
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwan works at
Dr. Kwan has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kwan speaks Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.