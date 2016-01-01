Dr. Fenglaly Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fenglaly Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Fenglaly Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Locations
1
Community Regional Medical Center2823 Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93721 Directions (559) 459-3993
2
Clovis Office1530 Shaw Ave, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 438-1777
3
Omni Womens Health Medical Grp2210 E Illinois Ave Ste 201, Fresno, CA 93701 Directions (559) 266-2496
4
Limb Preservation Platform Inc.2550 Merced St, Fresno, CA 93721 Directions (559) 443-0170
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fenglaly Lee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hmong
- 1730239682
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
