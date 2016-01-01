Overview

Dr. Fenglaly Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at COMMUNITY HOSPITALIST MEDICAL GROUP INC in Fresno, CA with other offices in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.