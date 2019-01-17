Overview

Dr. Feng Li, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Li works at Trinity Clinic Gastroenterology in Tyler, TX with other offices in Mineola, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.