Dr. Feng Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Feng Li, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Locations
Trinity Clinic Gastroenterology910 E Houston St Ste 550, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 510-8718
Christus Trinity Clinic Mineola1302 N Pacific St, Mineola, TX 75773 Directions (903) 569-5383
Trinity Clinic Whitehouse3593 E GRANDE BLVD, Tyler, TX 75707 Directions (903) 839-2585
Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler800 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 606-6790
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Li was pleasant and proficient.
About Dr. Feng Li, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Dr. Li has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
