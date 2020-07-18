Overview

Dr. Fen-Lei Chang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. Chang works at Parkview Physicians Grp Fam Med in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Columbia City, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Parkinsonism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.