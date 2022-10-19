Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felix Yang, MD
Overview
Dr. Felix Yang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Yang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-7116
-
2
Cardiology953 49th St # 1, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-6667
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yang?
Dr yang in my opinion is a great Dr not to mention a wonderful human being because of his initial diagnosis of my condition I'm stable I will be forever grateful to Dr Yang may God bless him and keep him so he can continue to care for his patients. Thank you Dr Yang
About Dr. Felix Yang, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1780833285
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- New York Presby Hosp
- New York Presby Hosp
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Cornell
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block, Second Degree Heart Block and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.