Overview

Dr. Felix Widlacki, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Widlacki works at Blue Wave Psychiatry in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

