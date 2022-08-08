See All Psychiatrists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Felix Widlacki, DO

Psychiatry
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Felix Widlacki, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Widlacki works at Blue Wave Psychiatry in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Felix Bradley Widlacki
    Felix Bradley Widlacki
6601 Memorial Hwy # 314, Tampa, FL 33615
(813) 981-9005
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • Lakeland Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cocaine Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Aug 08, 2022
Dr. Widlacki was personable, caring and professional. I had a televisit with him and it felt just as I was in the office. I felt comfortable talking to him and his demeanor was pleasant which is so important for this field. I am so grateful I found him and appreciate how understanding he was. You won't regret picking this physician. Thank you Dr. Widlacki!
KMA — Aug 08, 2022
About Dr. Felix Widlacki, DO

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1356507008
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
Undergraduate School
  • Lutheran General
Board Certifications
  • Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Felix Widlacki, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Widlacki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Widlacki has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Widlacki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Widlacki works at Blue Wave Psychiatry in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Widlacki’s profile.

Dr. Widlacki has seen patients for Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Widlacki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Widlacki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widlacki.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Widlacki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Widlacki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

