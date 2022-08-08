Dr. Felix Widlacki, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Widlacki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felix Widlacki, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Felix Widlacki, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Locations
1
Felix Bradley Widlacki6601 Memorial Hwy # 314, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 981-9005Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Widlacki was personable, caring and professional. I had a televisit with him and it felt just as I was in the office. I felt comfortable talking to him and his demeanor was pleasant which is so important for this field. I am so grateful I found him and appreciate how understanding he was. You won’t regret picking this physician. Thank you Dr. Widlacki!
About Dr. Felix Widlacki, DO
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1356507008
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
- Lutheran General
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Widlacki has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Widlacki has seen patients for Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Widlacki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Widlacki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widlacki.
