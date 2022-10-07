Overview

Dr. Felix Vergara, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Vergara works at Maternity & Women's Health in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Woodstown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.