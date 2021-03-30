Dr. Felix Stanziola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanziola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felix Stanziola, MD
Overview
Dr. Felix Stanziola, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Medical Center
Locations
Locations
-
1
Speedix Inc.11801 SW 90th St Ste 101, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (305) 595-0719
-
2
Homestead Orthopedic Associates7600 SW 87th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 595-2414
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great visit with Dr Stanziola. He is very professional and I’m in current therapy to get my knee back to 100%. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Felix Stanziola, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1609815539
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- McGill University
- Hosp Santo Tomas

