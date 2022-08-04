See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Felix Spiegel, MD

Bariatric Surgery
3 (33)
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Felix Spiegel, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Spiegel works at Memorial Hermann in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Spiegel Felix MD
    5373 W Alabama St Ste 121, Houston, TX 77056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 960-0003
    UT Physicians Obstetrics, Gynecology, & Reproductive Services
    921 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 456-6447

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Hiatal Hernia
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjustable Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Switch Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Sleeve Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MHealth Insured
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Aug 04, 2022
    Dr. Spiegel is excellent and he tells you everything for your health. My procedure was the gastric bypass and I have had an excellent experience.
    Monica Banks — Aug 04, 2022
    About Dr. Felix Spiegel, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1013051960
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
