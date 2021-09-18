Dr. Felix Sogade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sogade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felix Sogade, MD
Overview
Dr. Felix Sogade, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Thomaston, GA. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Medical Center|State University Of New York|State University-Ny-Stoneybrook Nassau Cty Medical Center
Dr. Sogade works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Arrhythmia Consultants Thomaston Office107 Jackson Ave Ste C, Thomaston, GA 30286 Directions (706) 441-9028Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Georgia Arrhythimia Consultants411 N Cobb St, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 276-8463
-
3
Corporate Square112 Corporate Sq, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 291-3572
-
4
Georgia Arrhythmia Consultants1208 Ocilla Rd Unit 1, Douglas, GA 31533 Directions (478) 291-3574
-
5
Georgia Arrhythmia Consultants790 Us 341 Blvd, Hawkinsville, GA 31036 Directions (478) 291-3578MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
6
Georgia Arrhythmia Consultants15 Yarbrough St, Hazlehurst, GA 31539 Directions (478) 291-3576
-
7
Georgia Arrhythmia Consultants639 Hemlock St Ste 100, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 291-3570Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
8
Georgia Arrhythmia Consultants1710 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 276-8479Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
9
Georgia Arrhythmia Consultants204 Commerce St, Hawkinsville, GA 31036 Directions (478) 276-8481
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Park Hospital
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
God Bless Dr Sogade!! Dr Sogade realizes that in treatment Time is of the Essence and was very quick to give an appointment, gather paperwork and provide for the life saving medicine that is so needed. He is he most Pro active health professional I have ever met anywhere. And I am speaking about over many hospitals,cities, states and countries. Thank You Dr. Sogade so much.
About Dr. Felix Sogade, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1992889505
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center|State University Of New York|State University-Ny-Stoneybrook Nassau Cty Medical Center
- University College Hospital Ibadan Nigeria
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sogade has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sogade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sogade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sogade works at
Dr. Sogade has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sogade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sogade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sogade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sogade, there are benefits to both methods.