Dr. Felix Sogade, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Felix Sogade, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Thomaston, GA. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Medical Center|State University Of New York|State University-Ny-Stoneybrook Nassau Cty Medical Center

Dr. Sogade works at Georgia Heart Physicians, LLC in Thomaston, GA with other offices in Milledgeville, GA, Dublin, GA, Douglas, GA, Hawkinsville, GA, Hazlehurst, GA, Macon, GA and Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Arrhythmia Consultants Thomaston Office
    107 Jackson Ave Ste C, Thomaston, GA 30286 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 441-9028
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Georgia Arrhythimia Consultants
    411 N Cobb St, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 276-8463
  3. 3
    Corporate Square
    112 Corporate Sq, Dublin, GA 31021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 291-3572
  4. 4
    Georgia Arrhythmia Consultants
    1208 Ocilla Rd Unit 1, Douglas, GA 31533 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 291-3574
  5. 5
    Georgia Arrhythmia Consultants
    790 Us 341 Blvd, Hawkinsville, GA 31036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 291-3578
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  6. 6
    Georgia Arrhythmia Consultants
    15 Yarbrough St, Hazlehurst, GA 31539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 291-3576
  7. 7
    Georgia Arrhythmia Consultants
    639 Hemlock St Ste 100, Macon, GA 31201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 291-3570
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  8. 8
    Georgia Arrhythmia Consultants
    1710 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 276-8479
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  9. 9
    Georgia Arrhythmia Consultants
    204 Commerce St, Hawkinsville, GA 31036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 276-8481

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fairview Park Hospital
  • Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
  • Houston Medical Center
  • Piedmont Macon Medical Center
  • Piedmont Macon North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Cardiomyopathy With Heart Block Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Ablation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Angiography Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Doppler Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Pacing Chevron Icon
Cardiac Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Due to Anthracyclines Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Complex Atrial Fibrillation (AF) Ablation Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Defibrillator Implantation Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lead Extraction Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Atrial Fibrillation Ablation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Felix Sogade, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • English
    • 1992889505
    Fellowship
    • Duke University Medical Center|State University Of New York|State University-Ny-Stoneybrook Nassau Cty Medical Center
    • University College Hospital Ibadan Nigeria
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
