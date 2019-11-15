See All Podiatrists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Felix Sigal, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (69)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Felix Sigal, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Sigal works at Lafootpain Los Angeles Podiatrist in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lafootpain Los Angeles Podiatrist
    201 S Alvarado St Ste 819, Los Angeles, CA 90057 (201) 915-2218
    3875 Wilshire Blvd Ste 307, Los Angeles, CA 90010 (213) 365-0793

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Hospital Medical Center
  • Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 15, 2019
    Great Dr.Doctor great staff !
    Ramos Manuel — Nov 15, 2019
    About Dr. Felix Sigal, DPM

    Specialties
    Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    English, Arabic, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    1710974522
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Doctors Hospital of West Covina
    Internship
    • LAC & USC Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Cal State Northridge
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Felix Sigal, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sigal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sigal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sigal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sigal works at Lafootpain Los Angeles Podiatrist in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sigal’s profile.

    Dr. Sigal speaks Arabic, Russian and Spanish.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Sigal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sigal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sigal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sigal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

