Dr. Felix Shamash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felix Shamash, MD
Overview
Dr. Felix Shamash, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Dr. Shamash works at
Locations
-
1
Jersey Diagnostics Inc26 Pine Blvd, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 364-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shamash?
He saved my life when I was brought into Kimbal medical center, my gallbladder was badly diseased and within a very short time I would be dead. He saved my life under extremely difficult circumstances. I would trust him again with my life.
About Dr. Felix Shamash, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1871694570
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Fell-Henry Ford Hosp|Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shamash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shamash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shamash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shamash works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shamash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shamash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.