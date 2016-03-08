See All Family Doctors in Union City, NJ
Dr. Felix Roque, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Felix Roque, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Union City, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Roque works at Kayal Orthopaedic Center, PC in Union City, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Relief Center
    543 45Th St, Union City, NJ 07087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 662-5437

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Spondylitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Spondylitis
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 08, 2016
Absolutely the most thorough concerned precise Doctor and nicest person that I ever met in my life.
Blair M. Canonico in Hoboken, NJ — Mar 08, 2016
About Dr. Felix Roque, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1366506495
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

