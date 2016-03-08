Dr. Felix Roque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felix Roque, MD
Dr. Felix Roque, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Union City, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Pain Relief Center543 45Th St, Union City, NJ 07087 Directions (201) 662-5437
Absolutely the most thorough concerned precise Doctor and nicest person that I ever met in my life.
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1366506495
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Roque has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roque works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Roque. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roque.
