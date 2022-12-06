Overview

Dr. Felix Rogers, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Brownstown Twp, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Rogers works at Henry Ford Wyandotte Health Center – Brownstown in Brownstown Twp, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.