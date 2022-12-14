Dr. Felix Rodriguez-Pinero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez-Pinero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felix Rodriguez-Pinero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Felix Rodriguez-Pinero, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL.
Dr. Rodriguez-Pinero works at
Locations
Robert L Slackman MD PA2623 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 216, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 742-0065
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez-Pinero?
This review is on behalf of my dad, he is currently getting his treatments with Dr Felix Rodriguez. This review is mainly about his billing assistant Jennifer who is doing a great job, very thorough in explaining billing/coverage and going over and beyond in assisting my dad in getting his treatments, which in turn lessens the burden of the whole process. I have never come across such great efforts from a doctor’s office.
About Dr. Felix Rodriguez-Pinero, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Portuguese
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez-Pinero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez-Pinero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez-Pinero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez-Pinero works at
Dr. Rodriguez-Pinero has seen patients for Anemia and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez-Pinero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez-Pinero speaks Portuguese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez-Pinero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez-Pinero.
