Dr. Felix Rivera-Perez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Rivera-Perez works at DOCTORS HOSPITAL AT RENAISSANCE in Brownsville, TX with other offices in McAllen, TX and Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.