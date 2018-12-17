Dr. Felix Ramirez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felix Ramirez, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Felix Ramirez, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital and Memorial Hospital Pembroke.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Locations
-
1
AllPro Medical Services7100 W 20th Ave Ste 110, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (954) 322-1110
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramirez?
I can not say enough about the excellent care I get from Dr.Ramierz, He has been treating my issues with my spine for over 6 years now, Very passionate about the care he gives, Takes the time to listen to my concerns, I have had many injections to my spine with loyts of relief, His Staff is amazing, Yes they are very busy, but take the time to help you , Barbie his nurse, swell What can I say, She remember's you name, concerns, always smiling & helpful. Thanks guys for all you do.
About Dr. Felix Ramirez, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538149836
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Dr. Ramirez has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramirez speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.