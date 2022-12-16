Dr. Felix Rabito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felix Rabito, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Felix Rabito, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology Group AMC131 Cherokee Rose Ln Ste B, Covington, LA 70433 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rabito?
Comfortable visit, with practical understanding of my procedure, Dr Rabito is kind with his time never rushed
About Dr. Felix Rabito, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
