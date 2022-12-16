Overview

Dr. Felix Rabito, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rabito works at Gastroenterology Group AMC in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Nausea and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.