Overview

Dr. Felix Millhouse, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center and Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Millhouse works at Frank Tortorice MD Inc in Daly City, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.