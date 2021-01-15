Overview

Dr. Felix Martinez-Mercado, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Emporia, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.



Dr. Martinez-Mercado works at Mental Hlth Ctr East Central KS in Emporia, KS with other offices in Manhattan, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.