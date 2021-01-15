Dr. Felix Martinez-Mercado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez-Mercado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felix Martinez-Mercado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Felix Martinez-Mercado, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Emporia, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.
Dr. Martinez-Mercado works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Crosswinds Counseling & Wellness1000 Lincoln St, Emporia, KS 66801 Directions (620) 343-2211
- 2 2310 Anderson Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 537-9600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martinez-Mercado?
The people on here who are saying he is not a good is a LIE he is very caring helps more than anyone I have ever seen he truly cares about life people and their mental health anxiety etc HIGHLY recommend
About Dr. Felix Martinez-Mercado, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1164477584
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez-Mercado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez-Mercado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez-Mercado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez-Mercado works at
Dr. Martinez-Mercado speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez-Mercado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez-Mercado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez-Mercado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez-Mercado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.