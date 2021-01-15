See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Emporia, KS
Dr. Felix Martinez-Mercado, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (18)
Dr. Felix Martinez-Mercado, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Emporia, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.

Dr. Martinez-Mercado works at Mental Hlth Ctr East Central KS in Emporia, KS with other offices in Manhattan, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Crosswinds Counseling & Wellness
    1000 Lincoln St, Emporia, KS 66801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (620) 343-2211
    2310 Anderson Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 537-9600

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Felix Martinez-Mercado, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1164477584
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Felix Martinez-Mercado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez-Mercado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martinez-Mercado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez-Mercado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez-Mercado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez-Mercado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez-Mercado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

