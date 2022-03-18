Overview

Dr. Felix Ma, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Ma works at MEDEXPRESS URGENT CARE in Winchester, VA with other offices in Leesburg, VA and Arlington, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.