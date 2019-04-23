See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Felix Linetsky, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Felix Linetsky, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. 

Dr. Linetsky works at Felix S Linetsky MD in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Felix S Linetsky MD
    611 Druid Rd E Ste 303, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 787-5555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Low Back Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Felix Linetsky, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1114090776
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Felix Linetsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linetsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Linetsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Linetsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Linetsky works at Felix S Linetsky MD in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Dr. Linetsky’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Linetsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linetsky.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linetsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linetsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

