Dr. Felix Ky, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Broken Arrow, OK. They specialize in Dentistry, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Western University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicaine.



Dr. Ky works at Cedar Creek Dental Care in Broken Arrow, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.