Dr. Felix Ky, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Felix Ky, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Broken Arrow, OK. They specialize in Dentistry, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Western University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicaine.
Dr. Ky works at
Locations
Cedar Creek Dental Care765 N Aspen Ave, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 328-5473Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The first crown didnt fit right, so Dr. Ky had another one made. He made sure the crown was made right with no extra charge to me. Pleased with how the new crown fits.
About Dr. Felix Ky, DMD
- Dentistry
- 6 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1972955722
Education & Certifications
- Western University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicaine
