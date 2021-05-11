Overview

Dr. Felix Odathil, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New London, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from American University of Antigua and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - New London.



Dr. Odathil works at ThedaCare Physicians New London in New London, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.