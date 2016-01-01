Dr. Felix Florimon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Florimon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felix Florimon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Felix Florimon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from YESHIVA UNIVERSITY / ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Florimon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine353 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10033 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Florimon?
About Dr. Felix Florimon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1528102787
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Co Med Center
- YESHIVA UNIVERSITY / ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Florimon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Florimon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Florimon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Florimon works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Florimon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Florimon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Florimon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Florimon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.