Dr. Felix Florimon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from YESHIVA UNIVERSITY / ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Florimon works at Internal Medicine in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.