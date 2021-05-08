Dr. Felix Esarey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esarey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felix Esarey, DPM
Overview
Dr. Felix Esarey, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL.
Dr. Esarey works at
Locations
-
1
Ocala Family Medical Center Podiatry2131 SW 20TH PL, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 368-1370Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Esarey?
Very calm, courteous and professional. Seen promptly before a weekend!!
About Dr. Felix Esarey, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Chinese
- 1265488043
Education & Certifications
- Western Michigan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Esarey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esarey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esarey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esarey works at
Dr. Esarey has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esarey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Esarey speaks Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Esarey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esarey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esarey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esarey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.