Super Profile

Dr. Felix Esarey, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Felix Esarey, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. 

Dr. Esarey works at OCALA FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER, INC, Ocala, FL in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ocala Family Medical Center Podiatry
    2131 SW 20TH PL, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 368-1370
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Ocala

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 08, 2021
    Very calm, courteous and professional. Seen promptly before a weekend!!
    — May 08, 2021
    About Dr. Felix Esarey, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1265488043
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Western Michigan University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Felix Esarey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esarey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Esarey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Esarey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Esarey works at OCALA FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER, INC, Ocala, FL in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Dr. Esarey’s profile.

    Dr. Esarey has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esarey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Esarey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esarey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esarey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esarey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

