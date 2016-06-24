Dr. Felix Dailey-Sterling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dailey-Sterling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felix Dailey-Sterling, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Felix Dailey-Sterling, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-The University Hospital and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.
Dr. Dailey-Sterling works at
Hudson Heart Group, P.C.467 MOUNT PROSPECT AVE, Newark, NJ 07104 Directions (973) 483-9944
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
Great doctor. Very knowledgable and patient.
About Dr. Felix Dailey-Sterling, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194720540
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- New York Hospital
- Ny Hosp-Cornell
- Umdnj-The University Hospital
