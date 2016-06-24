Overview

Dr. Felix Dailey-Sterling, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-The University Hospital and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Dailey-Sterling works at Hudson Heart Group P C in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.