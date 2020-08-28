Overview

Dr. Felix Chu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Chu works at The Polyclinic Madison Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and TMJ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.