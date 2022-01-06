Overview

Dr. Felix Yip, MD is an Urology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Yip works at Felix Yip MD in Monterey Park, CA with other offices in Alhambra, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.