Dr. Felix Chen, MD
Dr. Felix Chen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They completed their residency with Univ Of California Davis Medical Center
Felix A. Chen, MD PhD77 N San Mateo Dr, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 342-0854
Mills-Peninsula Medical Center1501 Trousdale Dr Fl 3, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 652-8448
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He will go the extra mile to make sure he gets the right spot to work on. He is so kind and treats you with respect.
- Univ Of California Davis Medical Center
- University of Virginia Hospital
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
