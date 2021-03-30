Dr. Felix Castro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felix Castro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Felix Castro, MD is a Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara Med. School and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Castro works at
Locations
Inova Medical Group - Cardiology8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-2900
Inova Medical Group - Cardiology14605 Potomac Branch Dr, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 780-9014
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Castro saved my life hes always been their for me and he speaks spanish
About Dr. Felix Castro, MD
- Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1518979160
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital-Caledonian Hospital (Brooklyn,Ny)
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara Med. School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castro accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castro works at
Dr. Castro has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomegaly and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro.
