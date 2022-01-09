Overview

Dr. Felix Badillo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Badillo works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.