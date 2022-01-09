Dr. Felix Badillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felix Badillo, MD
Overview
Dr. Felix Badillo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
Advanced Urology Centers of NY- Manhasset535 Plandome Rd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 627-6188
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Badillo performed a Robotic Prostatechtomy on me 15 years ago and I'm still here to recommend him. No problems with continence and potency. His work has withstood the test of time.
About Dr. Felix Badillo, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Armenian, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian
- North Shore University Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badillo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badillo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badillo has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Badillo speaks Armenian, German and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Badillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badillo.
