Dr. Felipe Zanghellini, MD
Dr. Felipe Zanghellini, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / UNDERGRADUATE SCHOOL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Lovelace Medical Group - Irving4420 Irving Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Directions (505) 727-6300
CHRISTUS St. Vincent Entrada Contenta Health Center5501 Herrera Dr, Santa Fe, NM 87507 Directions (505) 913-3233
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Z is a wonderful pediatrician! I can't thank him enough for the care he has provided to both of my children. If you are looking for a pediatrician who is knowledgeable and up to date with evidence based practice, answers questions and concerns quickly, and genuinely cares for your child, then please establish care with Dr. Z. You will not be disappointed with the care your child receives. Thank you Dr. Z for all that you do!!
- Chldns Hospital Of Ala
- Chldns Hosp Of Ala
- UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / UNDERGRADUATE SCHOOL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Zanghellini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zanghellini accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zanghellini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zanghellini works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zanghellini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zanghellini.
