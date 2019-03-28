Overview

Dr. Felipe Ruiz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clovis, CA. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ruiz works at Advanced Foot Care and Clinical Research Center in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

