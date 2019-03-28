Dr. Felipe Ruiz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felipe Ruiz, DPM
Overview
Dr. Felipe Ruiz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clovis, CA. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ruiz works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Felipe Ruiz724 Medical Center Dr E Ste 102, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 298-7533
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruiz?
Dr Felipe Ruiz in my opinion is the best in the central valley, super friendly, very knowledgable in his field of work, he saved my foot from complete amputation but kept my toes due to my diabetes being out of control, since listening to Dr Ruiz action of plan , I've been able to get back on my feet.. Thanks Dr Felipe Ruiz
About Dr. Felipe Ruiz, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1568605269
Education & Certifications
- SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruiz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ruiz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruiz works at
Dr. Ruiz has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ruiz speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.