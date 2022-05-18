Dr. Felipe Ortiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felipe Ortiz, MD
Overview
Dr. Felipe Ortiz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia U Javeriana, Bogota and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Locations
Humberto R. Delgado MD PA501 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 102, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 728-0709
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Incredibly thorough & intelligent! The best in town!
About Dr. Felipe Ortiz, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- U Miami/jackson Meml Hosp
- Pontificia U Javeriana, Bogota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortiz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortiz has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ortiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ortiz speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz.
