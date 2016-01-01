Dr. Felipe Navas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Navas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felipe Navas, MD
Dr. Felipe Navas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD EL BOSQUE / ESCUELA COLOMBIANA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Professional Vision Care PC3331 WURZBACH RD, San Antonio, TX 78238 Directions (210) 271-7648
Retina Specialists of San Antonio, PLLC303 E Quincy St Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 271-7648
- Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Felipe Navas, MD
- 29 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSIDAD EL BOSQUE / ESCUELA COLOMBIANA DE MEDICINA
Dr. Navas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Navas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Navas has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Navas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Navas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Navas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Navas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.