Dr. Felipe Gracias, MD
Overview
Dr. Felipe Gracias, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Gracias works at
Locations
Duly Health and Care17495 La Grange Rd, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (630) 469-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Palos Community Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was so comfortable with Dr. Gracias. He and his office are very kind. My procedure was beyond successful. I would highly recommend Dr. Gracias.
About Dr. Felipe Gracias, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Finch University Health Sci/chgo M School
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Gracias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gracias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gracias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gracias works at
Dr. Gracias has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Lipomas and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gracias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gracias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gracias.
