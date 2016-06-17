Overview

Dr. Felipe Gomez-Escandon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mission, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl Autonoma of Mex and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Gomez-Escandon works at FAMILY SPECIALIST MEDICAL CENTER in Mission, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.