Dr. Felipe De Alba, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Coahuila and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. De Alba works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.